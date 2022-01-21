IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 480 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crane by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Crane by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after buying an additional 273,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Crane by 17.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crane by 1,521.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 183,290 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 120.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 148,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

