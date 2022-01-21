IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,788 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Hanmi Financial worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

HAFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.