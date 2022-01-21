IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,228 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LTC opened at $35.10 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

