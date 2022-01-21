IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

