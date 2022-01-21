InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:INM opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -1.32.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.