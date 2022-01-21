Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJAN. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 43.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 440.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 2.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 294,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJAN stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $37.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56.

