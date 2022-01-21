Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Buys $40,842.00 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,842.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Summer Road Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $93,300.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc acquired 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $68,315.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc purchased 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.65 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $432.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 299,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $4,321,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

