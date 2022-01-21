Insider Buying: Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Insider Purchases 1,400 Shares of Stock

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) insider Jeffrey M. Fryer bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $12,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RLYB stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 46,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,398. Rallybio Corp has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $73,744,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $40,462,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $9,267,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $5,137,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

