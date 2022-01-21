Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Purchases $31,032.81 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,032.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25.

SNSE opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.