Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Acquires 6 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,318 ($31.63) per share, for a total transaction of £139.08 ($189.77).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.53), for a total value of £186,524.16 ($254,501.51).

On Tuesday, November 16th, Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,370 ($32.34) per share, with a total value of £142.20 ($194.02).

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,256 ($30.78) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,373.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,477.36. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,042 ($27.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,720 ($37.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 96.14 ($1.31) dividend. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

VCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($29.20) to GBX 2,060 ($28.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,710 ($36.98).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

