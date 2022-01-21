Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 8,383 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total transaction of $37,915,719.99.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30.

On Monday, November 15th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total transaction of $41,220,468.65.

On Friday, November 12th, Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total value of $23,078,021.28.

GOOG traded down $68.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,601.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,732. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,809.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,885.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,823.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

