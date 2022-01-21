Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $112,054.15 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $112,054.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $112,783.36.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $103,008.95.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $110,378.80.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $93,975.14.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $7,808.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $48,956.16.

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $53,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,476.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $148,779.18.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $151,845.00.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.53. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

