Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Datadog stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.55. 4,068,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day moving average is $148.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -924.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.84.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

