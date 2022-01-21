Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $260,730.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $260,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $324,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $309,330.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $298,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $26.58 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.