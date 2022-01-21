Insider Selling: Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) CEO Sells $14,999,997.60 in Stock

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) CEO Francis Davidson sold 1,829,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GMIIU stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

