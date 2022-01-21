Insider Selling: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Sells 9,935 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.