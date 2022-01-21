Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Sells $29,888.70 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $29,888.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,088 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $17,070.72.

On Monday, January 3rd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,100 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $17,237.00.

TRHC opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

