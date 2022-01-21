Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total value of C$12,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,706,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,983,667.84.
Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 20th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 5,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.66, for a total value of C$13,300.00.
- On Thursday, January 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$267,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$547,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 21st, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 9,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total value of C$22,410.00.
- On Thursday, December 16th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$25,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$52,000.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$29,370.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00.
Shares of TKO stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.45. 557,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,478. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$695.69 million and a PE ratio of 22.48.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
