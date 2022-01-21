Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total value of C$12,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,706,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,983,667.84.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 5,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.66, for a total value of C$13,300.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$267,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$547,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 9,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total value of C$22,410.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$29,370.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00.

Shares of TKO stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.45. 557,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,478. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$695.69 million and a PE ratio of 22.48.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

