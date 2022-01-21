Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys 80,000 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. agilon health comprises 1.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,923,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $201,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $16,579,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

In other agilon health news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,914 shares of company stock worth $4,846,156.

AGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

agilon health stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.