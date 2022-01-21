Integral Health Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 436,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $6.87. 6,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,474. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

