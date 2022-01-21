Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zymeworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZYME traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,159. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $530.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

