Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,000 Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTGX. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,051. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

