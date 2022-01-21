Integral Health Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 2.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.55.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $451.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.