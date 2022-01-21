Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $126.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $126.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

