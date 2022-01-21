InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

IHG opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

