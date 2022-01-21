InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
IHG opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $75.20.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
