InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $85.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

