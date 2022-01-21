International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 170 ($2.32) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 200 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 220 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.46) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 206.25 ($2.81).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 158.62 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.11. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

