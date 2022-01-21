Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 188.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2,641.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

ISRG opened at $292.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

