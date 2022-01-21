Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.70.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $292.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.