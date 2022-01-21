Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCU opened at $18.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

