Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,308. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 34.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.