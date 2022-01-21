Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,739,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,573,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

