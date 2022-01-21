Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 6,639 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,203% compared to the typical daily volume of 201 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 404,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,271,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 171,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.30. The company had a trading volume of 77,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average of $97.94. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $86.38 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

