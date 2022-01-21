IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.10% of IQVIA worth $45,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $244.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

