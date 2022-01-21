Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,814 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

