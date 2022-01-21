iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 7.4% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $31,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

