iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,185,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after buying an additional 253,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.42. 1,722,601 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

