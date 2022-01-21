iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,881,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,478. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.831 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
