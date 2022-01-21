iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,881,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,478. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.831 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.