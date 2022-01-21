iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.23

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 875504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,660 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 129,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

