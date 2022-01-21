iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $128,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $89.97 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.25.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

