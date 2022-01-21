iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.58

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 152382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.