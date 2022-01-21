iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,800 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 212,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 448,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $25.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.