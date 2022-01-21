iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,482,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $252.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $251.65 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.