iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $448.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

