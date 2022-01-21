iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $202.07 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $163.04 and a 12 month high of $204.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.04.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

