ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 300

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.78) to GBX 300 ($4.09) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.31.

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

