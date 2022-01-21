J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $8.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $200.41 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.57 and its 200-day moving average is $183.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.22.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

