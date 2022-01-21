J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $289.33

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 289.33 ($3.95) and traded as high as GBX 292.60 ($3.99). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 287.10 ($3.92), with a volume of 4,044,099 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBRY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.49) to GBX 275 ($3.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.16) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.37) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($3.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 282 ($3.85).

The company has a market cap of £6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 289.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

