Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

JAGX opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 973.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.74%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 193.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

