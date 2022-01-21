JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.75.

JDSPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 265 ($3.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.68) to GBX 54 ($0.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 260 ($3.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,150 ($15.69) to GBX 240 ($3.27) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

JDSPY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. 2,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

